Sarah "Salli" H. Sahm 1946 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mrs. Sarah "Salli" H. Sahm, 73, of Deerfield, passed away, after a long illness, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home, with her loving family by her side.
Sarah was born in Syracuse, NY, on December 25, 1946, the daughter of George and Ann (Reilly) Lowery. She was raised and educated in Syracuse and attended East Syracuse High School. On May 25, 1963, Salli was united in marriage with Duane "Dewey" T. Sahm, at St. Matthews Church, E. Syracuse. At one time, Salli was employed with NY Telephone Company, later with the Eagles Club, Deerfield and more recently, with Walmart, N. Utica, until her retirement.
Salli enjoyed the beauty of sunflowers, hummingbirds and found great peace and relaxation at her camp at the St. Lawrence River. She will be remembered as a family-oriented woman, whose husband, children and especially her cherished grandchildren, were most important in her life.
She was a communicant of St. Peter's Church, N. Utica.
Mrs. Sahm is survived by her loving husband, Dewey; three children, Kristen Sahm, of Deerfield, Eric Sahm, of NY Mills and Anne Sahm and her fiancée, Mekchone Khiamdavanh, of Deerfield; seven cherished grandchildren, Tiffany, Kiara, Mekchone, Maxon, Mekenna, Katie and Eric, Jr.; one brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Diane Lowery, of Syracuse; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Mark Donald Sahm; and sister, Maryann Beckham.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make a donation in Salli's name, please consider Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net
.