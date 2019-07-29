The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Sarah J. Rocco

Sarah J. Rocco Obituary
Sarah J. Rocco 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Sarah J. Rocco 94, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Utica.
She was born on April 20, 1925 in Fonda, NY. She was married to Lawrence Rocco whom she shared many years of love and devotion, until Mr. Rocco's passing on August 10, 2001.
Mrs. Rocco was a loving, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and cherished the time that she spent with them, especially her adored grandchildren. She was a caregiver by nature and spent many years caring for others health and personal needs. She will be sadly missed by her family.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sharon Rocco, her grandchildren, Sherry (Michael) Newman, Lawrence Rocco, III and Jeffrey Rocco. She also leaves three great-grandchildren, Michael, Justine and Alyssa Newman. She was predeceased by her loving son, Lawrence Rocco, in 2016; and 10 siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, at 1:00 p.m., at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. There are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019
