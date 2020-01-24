|
Sarah Katherine Trunfio 1922 - 2020
MARCY - Mrs. Sarah Katherine Trunfio, 98, a resident of the St. Luke's Home, New Hartford and formerly of Marcy, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the nursing home, with her loving family by her side.
Sarah was born in Utica, on January 2, 1922, the daughter of Elmer and Dominica (Sardina) Ciccone and received her education in Utica schools. On April 12, 1947, Sarah was united in marriage with Anthony N. Trunfio at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, Utica, a loving and devoted union of 60 years until Anthony's death in 2007. At one time, Sarah was employed with UNIVAC, Utica. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crocheting, trips to the casino and was a gifted seamstress. Sarah was also a big NY Yankees fan, a parishioner of St. Peter's Church, N. Utica and her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family and especially her adored only grandchild, Jesse, whom she affectionately referred to as "My Jesse".
Mrs. Trunfio is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Irene and George Kener, of Marcy and Toni Marie and Robert McCormick, of Manlius; her adored grandson, Jesse McCormick, of NY City; two sisters, Jennie DiFiore, of N. Utica and Rosalie Francis, of Marcy; one brother-in-law, Michael and Maryanne Trunfio, of NY Mills; as well as several cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Vincent Ciccone.
Mrs. Trunfio's funeral will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 11:00 at St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., N. Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Visitation for family and friends is on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Sarah's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Mrs. Trunfio's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of the St. Luke's Home, Barton North, for the loving care you provided to Sarah. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020