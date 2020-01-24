The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:15 AM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
422 Coventry Ave
N. Utica, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Trunfio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Katherine Trunfio


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Katherine Trunfio Obituary
Sarah Katherine Trunfio 1922 - 2020
MARCY - Mrs. Sarah Katherine Trunfio, 98, a resident of the St. Luke's Home, New Hartford and formerly of Marcy, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the nursing home, with her loving family by her side.
Sarah was born in Utica, on January 2, 1922, the daughter of Elmer and Dominica (Sardina) Ciccone and received her education in Utica schools. On April 12, 1947, Sarah was united in marriage with Anthony N. Trunfio at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church, Utica, a loving and devoted union of 60 years until Anthony's death in 2007. At one time, Sarah was employed with UNIVAC, Utica. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crocheting, trips to the casino and was a gifted seamstress. Sarah was also a big NY Yankees fan, a parishioner of St. Peter's Church, N. Utica and her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family and especially her adored only grandchild, Jesse, whom she affectionately referred to as "My Jesse".
Mrs. Trunfio is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Irene and George Kener, of Marcy and Toni Marie and Robert McCormick, of Manlius; her adored grandson, Jesse McCormick, of NY City; two sisters, Jennie DiFiore, of N. Utica and Rosalie Francis, of Marcy; one brother-in-law, Michael and Maryanne Trunfio, of NY Mills; as well as several cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Vincent Ciccone.
Mrs. Trunfio's funeral will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 11:00 at St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., N. Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Visitation for family and friends is on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Sarah's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Mrs. Trunfio's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of the St. Luke's Home, Barton North, for the loving care you provided to Sarah. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at
www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now