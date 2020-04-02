Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Sarah L. Peckham


1937 - 2020
Sarah L. Peckham Obituary
CLINTON - Sarah L. Peckham passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 82.
Sarah was born in Utica on September 27, 1937. Sarah grew up in Utica and moved to Clinton to raise her children with her husband, Douglas Peckham. Sarah enjoyed spending time with family and bird watching. Sarah was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness for nearly 70 years. She had a spiritual family which allowed her to bring faith and hope of life to many. Sarah worked as a charge nurse at Lutheran Home for 35 years.
Sarah was predeceased by her beloved husband, Doug; and grandson, Jeffrey Brown. Sarah is survived by her four children, Mark Peckham, Laurie Brown, Mike Peckham and Lynn Lee; six grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Jordynn and Johanna Lee and Mike and Maddy Peckham; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Werren and Chayse Odin.
Private services were held for the family.
Owens-Pavlot and Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
