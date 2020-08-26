Saverio R. "Savey" Lombardo 1944 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Saverio R. "Savey" Lombardo, age 76, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with his wife and family with his spirit, after a valiant battle against Parkinson's, as well as a recent cancer diagnosis.
Savey was born on February 5, 1944, the son of the late Saverio and Anna (Weresczuk) Lombardo. Savey was a 1962 graduate of Frankfort-Schuyler schools.
On July 17, 1965, he married the former Gloria Migliore in the former St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. They shared in a loving marriage of over 55 years together.
Upon Savey's graduation from high school, he went to work for Chicago Pneumatic, where he spent 35 years until the company left the area. Always a hard worker, he moved his way up through the company, eventually becoming a supervisor; he even became the Recording Secretary for the IAMAW Union, Local 645, a position he maintained for 24 years.
He also spent many years doing plumbing work, alongside his brother-in-law, Fran Congelo, and worked for other local companies until his full retirement in 2008.
Savey was an avid hunter, skeet shooter and a member of the Ilion Fish and Game Club for many years. He was also a member of the Frankfort Starlighters Drum and Bugle Corp in 1959 and 1960. He loved to ride his motorcycle and was always committed to his community. He spent 34 years as an active member of the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department, serving many of those years as their Treasurer.
He also enjoyed trips to the Turning Stone Casino with Gloria and his many daily stops at Stewart's to have coffee with the guys (Joe Tocco, Joe Annese, Mike Green and too many more to list.) Savey's family would also like to thank a special friend, Kathy Frederick, for all that she did for him over the years.
Savey is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; a son, Saverio, Jr. and his wife, Jane; a brother, Leo and his wife, Nancy; a sister, Madeline; and a brother-in-law, Francis (Kathy) Congelo. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Carl and Rose Migliore; a nephew, Scott Streeter; a sister-in-law, Carol (Gene) Girantino; and a brother-in-law, Anthony (Carmella) Congelo.
Savey's family would like to thank the Masonic Care Community of CNY for the care provided to him over the last two years.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours for Savey on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. His funeral service will take place on Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where his Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Procession will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where his earthly remains will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to either the Frankfort Fire Department, Frankfort Ambulance Corp. or to the Abraham House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In accordance with current health guidelines, face coverings are required for entry into the funeral home, as well as the church. Due to the current pandemic state, Savey's family is asking that you respect social distancing guidelines with them throughout the wake and funeral services.
The Lombardo family has entrusted Savey's final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
.