Scott D. LaForest
1975 - 2020
ORISKANY - Scott D. LaForest, 45, of Oriskany, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He was born on April 28, 1975, in New Hartford, a son of James and Linda (Thompson) LaForest. He was a 1993 graduate of Clinton High School. He was employed with the Whitesboro Central Schools.
He loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his family, especially his adored son whom he cherished.
He is survived by his son, Gavin LaForest, of Oriskany; his mother, Linda LaForest, of Oriskany; and two brothers, James (Jennifer) LaForest, of Holland Patent and Eric LaForest, of Oriskany. He also leaves his nephews, Joshua LaForest and Nate LaForest; and a niece, Hannah LaForest; also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, James LaForest, who died on April 3, 2011.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to his son, Gavin LaForest, C/O Linda LaForest, 310 Clinton St., Oriskany, NY 13424.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
