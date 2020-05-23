Dr. Scott J. Mykel 1941 - 2020
Renaissance Man
JAMAICA ESTATES - Dr. Scott J. Mykel, PhD, born on January 18, 1941 in Rome, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home in Jamaica Estates, NY, on April 4, 2020.
He was a graduate of Holland Patent Central School, Duke University, NYU and the Institute for Analytic Training and Research. He was a former Director of Community Mental Health at Long Island Jewish Hospital and Director at Bronx County Family Court, as well as a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology and Forensic Examiner. He maintained a private practice in Manhattan and Queens, always devoting his entire self to his patients.
"Doc" was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved classical music and Brazilian jazz. He cherished his hunting trips to the Adirondacks and fishing with his grandson. An avowed Francophile, he relished French cuisine and wines, particularly complex Burgundy varietals.
He is survived by three children, Jennifer Graves, Judson Mykel and Emily Mykel; two grandchildren, Alexander Sheath and Estelle Mykel; nephew, Christopher Mykel Osgood; nieces, Elisabeth Osgood Campbell and Abigail Osgood; and his sister, Susanne Mykel Osgood.
A Virtual Memorial, hosted on Zoom, will be held on Saturday, May 30th, at 2 PM, EST. All are welcome to participate. For details, such as how to attend, email the Mykel Family at scottmykelmemorial@icloud.com. Please include your name, contact information and relationship to Scott. We will respond promptly.
Condolences, pictures and stories can be posted at https://theeternalportal.com/tributes/dr-scott-j-mykelphd.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.