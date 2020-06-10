Scott M. Edwards 1972 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Scott Edwards completed his last earthly motorcycle ride and was taken to his Heavenly home.
He was born on April 23, 1972, to John O. and Gloria J. (Reynolds) Edwards. Scott grew up in New York Mills and graduated from its high school in 1990. Shortly after his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Bryant and Stratton College, prior to going to work with the Amerada-Hess and Sunoco Companies, where he made countless friends. For the past ten years, he worked at Remington Arms, which seemed to be a perfect fit for him.
Scott worked hard and played even harder. He truly loved life and made the most of every moment. His witty personality and sense of humor always made him someone you just wanted to be around. If you were his friend, you could count on his unwavering loyalty. Scott was fiercely protective of those he loved, especially his family. He was a one of a kind father, son, brother and uncle.
Left to mourn his passing are his parents, John and Gloria Edwards, of New York Mills; his beloved children, Owen Edwards and Hannah Edwards, both of Rome; his siblings, Jackie Edwards, Michelle DeLaCruz, John and his wife, Peggy Edwards and Bill Edwards, all of New York Mills. He loved being "Uncle Scott" to his nephews and nieces, Matt and Jessica Terry, Joshua Edwards, John M. Edwards, Sheree Ames and Tiara and Carlos Benta; aunts and uncles, Eilene Edwards, Marilyn Jordan, Ella Lasher, Carol Blakely, Arlene Burch, Lloyd Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Donald Reynolds and Robert Reynolds; and many cousins.
Scott loved his MC, The Patriot Rebels and leaves his brother riders. He will be missed by his friends at the 40 & 8 and the Oriskany American Legion. He was loved by all who knew him. Friends mourning his passing are to numerous to list, but you know he loved you all.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Ceremony for Scott on Saturday morning at 10:00 at Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Scott's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.