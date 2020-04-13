The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Settimia "Tina" DeSarro

Settimia "Tina" DeSarro
WHITESBORO - Settimia "Tina" DeSarro, age 89, passed away on April 12, 2020.
Born in Nicastro, Italy, Tina settled in New York in 1957. A longtime resident of Whitesboro, she and her husband, Louis, owned and operated Whitestown Liquors for many years. Tina and Louis were married for 28 years until his death in 1983.
Tina loved people and loved to be social. Her love for her Italian heritage was deep and she most enjoyed all the traditions of her culture. Cooking was one of her greatest gifts and decorating and creating feasts for her family and friends brought her great joy. Her greatest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart.
An avid Yankees fan, Tina loved to cheer her team on. She also loved flowers, plants, crocheting and dancing.
Tina was a member of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.
Tina is survived by her five children, Dominick (Maryann), Anthony, Louis, Anna Egresits (Tom) and Patricia (Jerry); fourteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tina's name may be made to .
Because of CDC regulations regarding the Corona Virus services will be private. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, with entombment in Holy Trinity Cemetery Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
