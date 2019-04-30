|
Sgt. Rachel Reve McKay
MARBLEHEAD, MA - Sgt. Rachel Reve McKay, 23, of Marblehead, MA, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2019 at the United States Army's Fort Gordon located in Augusta, GA. Rachel's death remains under investigation by the United States Army. Rachel had recently completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, in Columbia, SC, graduating second in her Company within the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. Upon graduation from Basic Combat Training, Rachel was assigned to Fort Benning near Columbus, GA to attend the United States Army's Officer Candidate School. She was dedicated to live by and embody the Army's core values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. Prior to earning her appointment to Officer Candidate School, Rachel was an accomplished scholar and student-athlete. Rachel graduated from William Smith College in May 2018, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. At William Smith, Rachel played NCAA Division III athletics as a forward on the Women's Ice Hockey Team and as a member of the Women's Golf Team. Prior to attending William Smith, Rachel graduated from Marblehead High School and, there too, was an elite and recognized athlete playing ice hockey, golf and softball. She was a genuine and caring person with extra doses of empathy and admiration for the underdog and was deeply rooted with a sense of fairness and selflessness.
She is survived by her parents, David and Deborah; her loving sister; Halle; and her cherished dog, Eddie, of Marblehead. Rachel is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Vincent and Esther Grimaldi, of New Hartford, NY; her paternal grandparents, Edwin and Ruth McKay, of Rockport, MA; her aunt Kimmy Fortier and her husband, Marc, of Hamilton, MA; her uncle, Stuart McKay and his wife, Ann and their daughters, Maddie and Samantha, of Marblehead, MA; her uncle, Mark Grimaldi and his wife, Kristine, of Clinton, NY; and many other countless relatives and friends across New England and beyond.
Private funeral services were held on April 18 in Marblehead, MA.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019