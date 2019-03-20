|
Sharon A. (Wellington) Penman
EAST FALMOUTH - Sharon A. (Wellington) Penman, 67, of East Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was a gentle soul if need be; a strong mind and body always. She was preceded in death by many loved ones, to meet again.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Norman Penman, of Falmouth; father, Gerald Wellington; brother, Fran Wellington; her daughter, Lisa Marie; sons, Ronald Earl and Michael John; stepdaughters, Jane and Dawn Penman; her grandchildren, Heather, Erika, Cody, Paige, Christopher, JD, Michelle, Shawn, Alex and Lauren; and great-grandchild, Aralynn. She will be a great grandmother again in May to Baby Wyatt. She also leaves a niece, nephews, son and daughters-in-law; and many treasured friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at the Falmouth Elks, 140 Palmer Ave, Falmouth, MA 02540.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to a battered women's shelter of your choice.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019