Sharon A. Thomas 1942 - 2019

UTICA - Mrs. Sharon A. Thomas, 76, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford, with her loving family by her side.

Sharon was born in Utica on April 18, 1942, the daughter of John and Jane (Mahar) Jones. She was raised in Utica, was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and attended MVCC. On August 18, 1962, Sharon was united in marriage with Leslie G. Thomas, Jr., a loving and devoted union of 53 years until Leslie's death in 2015. For many years, Sharon was employed as a special education teaching assistant with the Utica City School District, retiring in 2013. Sharon dedicated most of her time to helping special education children and was active with the Healing Hearts Animal Rescue. She was of the Catholic faith.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Patricia and Mark Soper, of N. Dakota, and Karen Dooley and Denny McLain, of Madison, NY; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Melanie Thomas, of Clarence, NY; eight cherished grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda), Samantha, Kristen, Matthew, Shannon, Caitlyn, Michaela and Ashton; four adored great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Brielle, Harper and Preston; one sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Darrell Stovall, of Schuyler; a sister-in-law, Donna Hamilton, of Remsen; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Georgia Thomas, of New Hartford; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John M. Jones.

Visitation for family and friends is Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. A private funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to make a donation in Sharon's name, please consider the Rome Humane Society, 6247 Lamphear Rd., Rome, NY 13440. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019