Sharon Ann Buczek 1947 - 2020
WOODGATE, NY - Mrs. Sharon Ann (Skermont-Raehm) Buczek, 72, passed peacefully to her eternal home on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Sharon was born in Utica, on August 27, 1947, one of eight children of the late John and Amanda (Dellers) Skermont. She was raised in Utica and educated in local schools. At one time, Sharon was married to Charles "Chas" Raehm and from that union she had her two beloved sons; later, she was married to John Buczek, for a time.
She was employed, for many years, as a hostess at the Spaghetti Kettle and also worked at Hess's Department Store and Holland Farms, where her outgoing personality always made her a joy to be around.
Sharon resided, for the last ten years, with her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Max and enjoyed living in Winter Haven, FL and in Woodgate, NY, on Little Long Lake. She loved being with family, especially her adored grandchildren, children and siblings. She had a deep connection to the water and enjoyed her days sitting by the lake and especially loved building a nice campfire.
She is survived by her two beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Lori Raehm, of Costanzia, NY and Brian and Lisa Raehm, of Holland Patent, NY; adored grandsons, Geoffrey, Hunter, Andrew and Jacob Raehm; her siblings, Elizabeth "Betty" and Max Lupini, Paul Skermont, Albert and Christine Skermont, Martin Skermont, Timothy and Debra Skermont and Tina and Dave Simmons; a sister-in-law, Gloria Skermont; and also many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Keith Skermont.
In accordance with Sharon's wishes there will be no formal funeral service. Her family will honor her at a private time.
In memory of Sharon, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
