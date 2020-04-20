|
|
Sharon Ann (Lenhard) Wickline 1957 - 2020
WEST VIRGINIA - Sharon Ann (Lenhard) Wickline, age 62, formerly of Richfield Springs, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the Shaker Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Colonie.
In 1978, she enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1981, then served with the Army Reserves until 1984.
On March 1, 1980, she married Raymond "Rudy" Wickline in Junction City. For many years, Sharon worked in health related fields, her specialty being Alzheimer patients.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 40 years, Rudy; her daughter, Rebecca Stiles and her husband, Chris and grandchildren, Max and Emma Stiles, all of Wyantskill; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. Besides her parents, he was preceded in death by her brother, James, in 2003.
Calling hours and a funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced.
For those wishing, you may send an expression of sympathy on our website at www.jseatonmcgrath.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Funeral Arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020