Sharon Coderre 1958 - 2020
SCOTIA - On Monday, November 30, 2020, Sharon Coderre, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away after a fierce battle with Ovarian cancer.
Sharon was born Sharon Ann Copeland on February 8, 1958 in Utica, NY, to parents Catherine and Earl Copeland. In 1976, Sharon graduated from Utica Catholic Academy. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in mathematics from Rochester Institute of Technology, graduating Magna Cum Laude as a member of the Class of 1980.
Sharon's desire in life was to be a mother to her children. She also had an inexplicable calling to do income taxes and worked over 15 years for H&R Block, earning the qualification of Enrolled Agent from the IRS. Sharon also worked at the Law Offices of James Trauring as their bookkeeper.
At sixteen, Sharon met her future husband, Paul, on a blind date at a high school football game. The couple spent the next 47 years together, sharing in the joys of life as well as its sorrows and challenges. Always together, they persevered, creating an unbreakable bond of love and commitment.
Sharon's lasting legacy is the loving home she created with Paul for their three children. She became the pillar of the family, providing love and support throughout her children's lives.
Through the years in which her children were in school, Sharon gave her time freely as a volunteer for school and church groups leading the Christmas Bazaar with her best friend, Linda Risley, running the Back-to-School Picnic with Paul and being a constant presence at Vacation Bible School. You would always find Sharon on the sidelines during the sometimes snowy start of the baseball season at Collins Park or in the bleachers as a supportive fan traveling around the State for countless basketball games.
As her children grew and built their own lives, Sharon filled her time travelling around the world with her husband, exploring the history of Europe, cruising the glaciers of Alaska, basking in the warm waters of the Caribbean and sweltering in the Mayan ruins of Mexico.
Most recently, she fulfilled a decade long dream and became a doting grandmother to her first grandchild, Grant, spending her final months spoiling him with love and affection.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Paul Coderre; three children, Daniel Coderre and his fiance, Sarah Weiske, Christopher Coderre and his wife, Rebecca Glock and Laura Himmelwright, her husband, Brian Himmelwright and their son, Grant Himmelwright. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Schultz (William); and sister-in-law, Michelle McConnville; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses. Family was an important part of Sharon's life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Scotia, with burial to follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Seating at church will be limited due to Covid-19 and guests will be asked to socially distance and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Sharon's name to the American Cancer Society
Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia.
