Sharon Jane Rozanski
Sharon Jane Rozanski 1956 - 2020
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL - Sharon Jane Rozanski, 64, a resident of North Fort Myers, FL since 2006 and formerly of Rochester, NY, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in North Fort Myers.
She was born on April 24, 1956, in Utica, NY, to Roswell and Doreen Buckingham, now deceased.
Sharon graduated from Syracuse University in 1978 with a degree in Mathematics. She then began her 33-year career at Eastman Kodak, Rochester, NY. Sharon and her husband, Marty, were married in 1979. They resided in Rochester, NY for 40 years and spent many summers vacationing in Old Forge, NY.
Sharon was a devout Catholic with strong faith. She attended St. Therese Catholic Church, North Fort Myers. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse from John: "Love one another." She was everyone's cheerleader and her selflessness, compassion and welcoming spirit allowed her to develop deep, lifelong friendships with many. She left a lasting impression on everyone's life and we are all better people because of her.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Martin Rozanski; three loving children, Kristina Rinella (Eric), Michael Rozanski (Jaqueline) and Alexander Rozanski (Colleen); four siblings, Linda West (Page), Mary Serour (George), Robert Buckingham (Anita) and Peter Buckingham (Torunn); two in-laws, Evelyn Rozanski and James Rozanski (Joanne); as well as four grandchildren, Landon Rinella, Jack Rinella, Augustus Rinella and Marcelo Rozanski.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 20115 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 with Father Tom Heck officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon Jane Rozanski are suggested to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Marty and family so sorry to learn of the loss of your beautiful Sharon. I will remember all of the wonderful times in Old Forge. Always loved her sense of humor even when we were just laughing about socks. She was alway so much fun. Thinking of you all and sending love and prayers. Xo
Cheryl LaValley
Friend
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
Marty,
We are so sorry for your loss and extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Sharon is now at rest and in peace. Her love will live on in your hearts and in all the lives she touched. Her strength and love for life is an inspiration to all who knew her. In this difficult time our thoughts and prayers are with you. May love and memories comfort you all.

With love,

The Cole Family
Mark and Linda Cole
October 8, 2020
Marty and family, we will miss Sharon dearly, she was a inspiration to me and Bill, always positive and beautiful inside and out and loved by everyone she met. Marty we love you and will keep you and your family in our prayers. With sympathy, love Pat & Bill Layman.
Patricia Layman
Friend
October 8, 2020
Marty and Family -
My most heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Sharon was a gift to this world. The lessons and love she gave us all will live on.
With love,
Julia Scranton
Julia Sxranton
Friend
October 7, 2020
Every word describing Sharon in this obituary is so true. I was fortunate to be a friend of hers. Rest In Peace. We will all miss you so!
Maryann Witte
Friend
