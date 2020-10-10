Sharon Jane Rozanski 1956 - 2020
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL - Sharon Jane Rozanski, 64, a resident of North Fort Myers, FL since 2006 and formerly of Rochester, NY, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in North Fort Myers.
She was born on April 24, 1956, in Utica, NY, to Roswell and Doreen Buckingham, now deceased.
Sharon graduated from Syracuse University in 1978 with a degree in Mathematics. She then began her 33-year career at Eastman Kodak, Rochester, NY. Sharon and her husband, Marty, were married in 1979. They resided in Rochester, NY for 40 years and spent many summers vacationing in Old Forge, NY.
Sharon was a devout Catholic with strong faith. She attended St. Therese Catholic Church, North Fort Myers. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse from John: "Love one another." She was everyone's cheerleader and her selflessness, compassion and welcoming spirit allowed her to develop deep, lifelong friendships with many. She left a lasting impression on everyone's life and we are all better people because of her.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Martin Rozanski; three loving children, Kristina Rinella (Eric), Michael Rozanski (Jaqueline) and Alexander Rozanski (Colleen); four siblings, Linda West (Page), Mary Serour (George), Robert Buckingham (Anita) and Peter Buckingham (Torunn); two in-laws, Evelyn Rozanski and James Rozanski (Joanne); as well as four grandchildren, Landon Rinella, Jack Rinella, Augustus Rinella and Marcelo Rozanski.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 20115 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL 33903 with Father Tom Heck officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon Jane Rozanski are suggested to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com
.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.