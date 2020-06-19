Sharon L. (Quinn) Larsen 1945 - 2020
ROME - Sharon L. (Quinn) Larsen, 74, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rome Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Rome on November 3, 1945, the daughter of the late William E. and Bertha (Kotowski) Quinn. Raised in Floyd, she graduated from Holland Patent High School, Class of 1963. Sharon was, at one time, married to Robert A. Larsen.
Sharon worked at and later retired from the ARC of Oneida-Lewis Chapter of NYSARC. She was also employed at the Rite Aid Distribution Center.
She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Peter's Church. Sharon was active in many bowling leagues, Zonta Club of Rome, golf leagues and she always did the Relay For Life. Wherever she was needed, that's where she was.
Sharon is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Greg Relyea, of Camden; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Cindy Larsen, of Frederick, MD; four precious grandchildren, Katrina, Paige, Amanda and Drew; two sisters, Carol (Gary) Cummings and Joyce Nemeyer; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends, you all know who you are, especially Stan and Diana, that were always there for her through the years. She was predeceased by a sister, Susan Quinn; brother-in-law, Dean Nemeyer; and special friend, Lorraine.
Sharon enjoyed life with her family and her many friends; all the places she traveled and all the good times she had. She always had time to talk and have a cup of coffee or a drink or two. The door was always open at the gathering place. The road she traveled was a good one, bumpy at times with some curves, but she got by them. She enjoyed the journey, so now you live your life and be happy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 200 N. James St., Rome. Interment will take place in Floyd Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, on Monday, June 22nd from 4-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the Zonta Club of Rome or Relay For Life.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home at one time, everyone must wear a face covering upon entering and proper social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
ROME - Sharon L. (Quinn) Larsen, 74, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rome Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Rome on November 3, 1945, the daughter of the late William E. and Bertha (Kotowski) Quinn. Raised in Floyd, she graduated from Holland Patent High School, Class of 1963. Sharon was, at one time, married to Robert A. Larsen.
Sharon worked at and later retired from the ARC of Oneida-Lewis Chapter of NYSARC. She was also employed at the Rite Aid Distribution Center.
She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Peter's Church. Sharon was active in many bowling leagues, Zonta Club of Rome, golf leagues and she always did the Relay For Life. Wherever she was needed, that's where she was.
Sharon is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Greg Relyea, of Camden; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Cindy Larsen, of Frederick, MD; four precious grandchildren, Katrina, Paige, Amanda and Drew; two sisters, Carol (Gary) Cummings and Joyce Nemeyer; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends, you all know who you are, especially Stan and Diana, that were always there for her through the years. She was predeceased by a sister, Susan Quinn; brother-in-law, Dean Nemeyer; and special friend, Lorraine.
Sharon enjoyed life with her family and her many friends; all the places she traveled and all the good times she had. She always had time to talk and have a cup of coffee or a drink or two. The door was always open at the gathering place. The road she traveled was a good one, bumpy at times with some curves, but she got by them. She enjoyed the journey, so now you live your life and be happy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 200 N. James St., Rome. Interment will take place in Floyd Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, on Monday, June 22nd from 4-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the Zonta Club of Rome or Relay For Life.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home at one time, everyone must wear a face covering upon entering and proper social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
You may light a candle or send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.