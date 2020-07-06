Sharon Marie Jones 1943 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT, NY - Sharon Marie Jones, "Morb," 77, of Holland Patent, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
She was born on February 23, 1943 in Oneonta, NY, to the late Roy and Anne Moorby. After graduation from Oneonta Central School, Sharon attended Marcy State Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as an RN in 1963. She was employed, for 33 years, with the Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center, retiring in 1996.
On September 21, 1963, she married Warren "Gus" Jones. They enjoyed traveling and cruising after retiring, frequenting Las Vegas, one of their favorite places. They were happiest at their home surrounded by their beautiful grounds and flowers, often seen sitting on their deck enjoying a gin and tonic or visiting with friends.
She was a member of St. Leo's & St. Ann's Church, Holland Patent and a longtime member of Glass Hill Golf Club. Sharon enjoyed camping, gardening, bowling, playing golf, dominoes, spending time on her iPad and weekly breakfast dates with friends. She was a long-time fan of the Buffalo Bills and New York Yankees. Her great love was hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas in her home, with some years, too many people to count, "the more the merrier," she always said. Her home transformed into a beautiful Christmas-Santa wonderland every year.
She is survived by her husband, Gus; her children, Cindy (Scott), Mick (Heather) and Jennifer (Matthew); her adored grandchildren, Derek (Alissa), Erica (Rich) and Ashley (Matt); and her cherished great-grandchildren, Brayden and Tessa. Sharon is also survived by her siblings, Cathy (Carl), David (Carmen) and Bill; her many sisters and brothers-in-law, who have all been so dear to her heart for many decades; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and dear friends from all facets of her life. She loved you all so much.
She will be greeted in Heaven by her beautiful great-granddaughter, Addison Marie. That brings peace and comfort to the family knowing they will be together.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Razia and Dr. Sperling, along with their staff, for their compassion and care. A heartfelt thank you to her niece, Laurie, for their special bond and her nursing skills and advice over the years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Due to current restrictions we will be operating at 33% of our occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Jones Family. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be required. Contact tracing will also be implemented. A private family funeral will take place later that day. Interment will be in Holland Patent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to STAR Ambulance or Hospice & Palliative Care in Sharon's name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimbleby.com
