|
|
Sharyn A. Herringshaw 1947 - 2019
WESTMORELAND - Sharyn A. Herringshaw, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born on March 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Calvin and Elizabeth (Ward) Maitland. Sharyn was united in marriage to William F. Herringshaw on June 3, 1972. They shared seventeen years of love and devotion until his sudden passing on November 22, 1989. Sharyn worked at Eisnor Insurance for many years. She was a member of the board at Evergreen Cemetery. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Donna and Martin Merritt, of Rome and Christine and Shawn Ebersold, of Rome; her beloved grandchildren, Nicole, Lauren, Zach, Jake, Caitlyn, Zachery and Alex; three great-grandchildren, Tali, Tavi and Mia; her sister, Barbara Calandra, of Rome; her nephews, Guy and Frank (Christy) Calandra; and many cousins, including her special cousins, Diane and John Hartnett. She was predeceased by her husband and her parents.
All are invited to call on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10-Noon at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. A Celebration of her Life will follow at Noon. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Westmoreland.
Please consider donations in her memory to the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019