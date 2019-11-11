|
Shayn D. Carney 1989 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Shayn D. Carney, 30, of Little Falls, NY, passed away, unexpectedly, on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He was born on May 26, 1989, in Utica, NY, the son of Donald A. and Diedre L. (Harris) Carney and attended Little Falls High School, graduating with the Class of 2007. He obtained a degree in criminal justice from Herkimer County Community College and attended Oneonta State. Shayn showed excellent skills with his involvement with his artistic imagination. He was employed as an order-filler with Wal-Mart Distribution, Johnstown.
Survivors include his precious son, Josiah I. Carney; his parents, Diedre and Don, of Little Falls; his brother, Travis Carney and his special friend, Marissa Mowers, of Newport; his maternal grandmother, Willinette Harris, of Schuyler; his special aunt and Godmother, Kimberley J. Harris, of East Herkimer; his close aunt, Sharon Carney, of Greenwich, New York; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Donald and Dolores Carney; and grandfather, Delbert L. Harris.
The funeral procession of immediate family and pall bearers will arrive at the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main and John Streets, Little Falls, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM, for his Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated by Father Terence Healy, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Interment will take place in the spring of 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Town of Little Falls.
Although there are no public calling hours, his family will receive relatives and friends in front of church at the conclusion of Mass.
Arrangements have been established with Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 823-2424, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY.
