Sheila Mae Borek 1935 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Our mother's work here is done. She received a call at 12:02 AM on May 3, 2020, for an offer she couldn't refuse. After 84 years, her new assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus: a glorious reunion with our dad, grandmother, grandfather, family and friends she hasn't seen in some time and the heavenly protection of her daughters, Kristin (Tom) Hubley and Erica (Neil) Wood and cherished grandkids, Alexander Hubley and Kaeden and Kieragan Wood.
Her new mission has taken her to a place where she'll indulge in just a few of her favorite things: socializing, reading, watching QVC/HSN and eating her favorite sweets without fear of gaining an ounce.
Mom was the daughter of the late Edward and G. May (Robinson) Davis. She graduated from Utica Free Academy and was blessed with the lifelong friendship of LaVerne Nash. She married her love, Benny Borek, who took care of her every need. The passing of our nan (her mom) in 2003 and dad in 2007 left a void, but she managed her anguish by putting us in the forefront.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from mom/nonnie. Among them, always be kind and respectful, take pride in your successes and failures, always end your day with an "I love you, love you, love you" and, of course, never throw away old pantyhose (use as a dust collector at the end of your dryer shoot) or Coca-Cola boxes (to line your garbage bag/can).
Forever imprinted by her memory are her brother, Robert (Patricia) Davis, of Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
We are forever grateful to her Herthum Heights neighbors and St. Luke's ICU/6th Floor team for their attentive care.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider giving the gift of yourself and visit, call or send a note to a person in need, as they will surely appreciate your act of kindness.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, services and interment at St. Stanislaus-St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro, will be held privately at the convenience of our family.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.