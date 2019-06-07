Shelah H. (Bugaj) Miller 1966 - 2019

SAUQUOIT - Shelah H. (Bugaj) Miller, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford with her loving family by her side.

Shelah was born in Rome, NY, on October 26, 1966, the daughter of Carol Kraus and the late Terrance Bugaj. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Cazenovia College. At one time, Shelah was married to David Miller. Shelah was an accomplished businesswoman. For over 20 years, Shelah was employed and held an executive position with the Savings Bank of Utica, a job she truly loved. She cherished her relationships with fellow co-workers. Shelah was a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed traveling, camping and had a passionate love for nature, for which she especially enjoyed her home in the country. Shelah's true pleasure was horseback riding and she loved caring for her horse, Marcus. However, most of all, she loved her family. All will miss her infectious laugh and sense of humor. Shelah will be remembered as a family-oriented, caring and fun-loving daughter, sister, aunt and fur mommy.

Shelah is survived by her mother, Carol Kraus, of Utica; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Samantha and Michael Zumpano, of New Hartford and Stacey Bugaj, of Utica; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephew, who she loved dearly, her Goddaughter, Brittany Padula, Andrea Zumpano, Alyssa Zumpano, Michael Zumpano, Francesca Zumpano, Giavanna Gonzalez, Adrianna Gonzalez, Patrick Barres and Faith Barres; aunts and uncles, Dorothy and Stewart Bailey, Dick and Wendy Bugaj, Kenneth and Jenny Bugaj and Karen and Dick Sager; as well as several cousins and her beloved canine companion, Cosmo.

Visitation for family and friends is Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a funeral service at the conclusion of visitation. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Champlin Ave., in Yorkville.

