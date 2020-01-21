|
|
Shelia O. Williams 1936 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Shelia O. Williams, 83, of Osborne Ave., passed away, Monday, January 20, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born, December 29, 1936, in Utica, a daughter of William and Maryagnes (Dowd) O'Dowd and was a 1954 graduate of Waterville High School. On July 28, 1956, Shelia was united in marriage to Elisher J. Williams at St. Mary's Church, Clinton. He predeceased her on June 21, 1991. Shelia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church, Waterville and was the assistant coordinator of the Bereavement Committee. She belonged to the Women's Club and she was also the coordinator of the Waterville Food Pantry for 16 years. She enjoyed reading, bowling and crafting.
Surviving are her children, Deborah (Randy) Bottoni, of KS, David (Sherry) Williams, of FL, James (Cheryl) Williams, of MI, Thomas Williams, of OH, Robert (Amy) Williams, MI, Mark (Crissy) Williams, of SC and Jonathan Williams, of KY; sister, Patricia Ireland, of Waterville; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Marjorie Stephens and Rosemary Porter; a brother, William O'Dowd; and a granddaughter, Marie Elisabeth Bottoni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church, 199 Stafford Ave., Waterville, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery in the spring.
Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Volunteers of America, Bunker Hill House, 11 Girard St., Florence, KY 41042.
Shelia's family sends a special thank you to her niece, Maureen and to Cindi and all the other women who cared so lovingly for her.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020