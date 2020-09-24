Shelly Lynn Vanderwerken 1970 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Shelly Lynn Vanderwerken, 50, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in St. Luke´s Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born in Rome on August 25, 1970, the daughter of the late Donald and Nancy Wimett Nemecek, Sr. She attended Rome Free Academy and graduated with the Class of 1988. She went on to attend Mohawk Valley Community College where she obtained her Associate's Degree in 1990, SUNY Oswego where she graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in 1992 and finally SUNY Cortland where she obtained her Master's Degree in French. She was married to Paul Vanderwerken on October 8, 1994 in St. John's Lutheran Church, Rome. She was employed as a French Teacher with Richfield Springs Central School where she was in her 29th year of teaching. She was Secretary for the Richfield Springs Faculty Association Union and will always be remembered as one of the beloved teachers at the school and was an amazing caregiver for both of her parents and her mother-in-law.
Shelly is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Vanderwerken, of Frankfort; one daughter, Emma Vanderwerken and her companion, Dean Picente; one brother and sister-in-law, Don and Wendy Nemecek, of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her calling hours will be on Saturday afternoon, 12-3 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Shelly's memory may be made to Shelly Lynn Scholarship Fund, c/o Richfield Springs CSD, 93 West St., Richfield Springs, NY 13439. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Shelly's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
.