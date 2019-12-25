|
Sherry Delmonico 1947 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Mrs. Sherry Delmonico, 72, of Schuyler, NY, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Abraham House in Utica.
Sherry was born in Utica on June 21, 1947, the daughter of Evan and Ruth (Barnard) Lewis. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. For many years, Sherry shared a blessed union of marriage with Angelo Delmonico. For 34 years, she was employed with PAR Technology in New Hartford and enjoyed spending time on her computer.
Mrs. Delmonico is survived by her loving husband, Angelo; three sisters, Barbara Bowen, Jeanne Sutton and Lori Lewis; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Evan and Ruth; and three brothers, Evan Lewis, Jr., Marty Lewis and Richard Lewis.
Visitation for family and friends is on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Her burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Mrs. Delmonico's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., as well as the staff of the Abraham House for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Sherry.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019