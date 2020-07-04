Sherry Elizabeth Herrman 1977 - 2020
ORISKANY - Sherry Elizabeth Herrman, 42 years young, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born on November 20, 1977, in New Hartford, the first daughter of Mark and Colleen (Crowe) Williams. Sherry was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley High School and attended MVCC.
Sherry married Dan Herrman, with whom she shared eight years of love, three of which were married.
She was a Direct Care Assistant for the state of New York DDSO for 12 years.
Sherry enjoyed soaking up the sun on family vacations. She always strived to be the best wife, mother, caregiver and friend to all. It was rare to see her without a smile on her face and her big blue eyes lighting any room she walked into. Sherry will be remembered for her kind heart, beautiful soul and her contagious laugh. Whenever a friend needed help, Sherry was the first to welcome them with open arms. She always went above and beyond to help those in need, ready to put a smile on someone's face.
In addition to her husband, Dan Herrman, survivors include her two beloved daughters, Elizabeth Deugan and Jenna Manuele; two stepchildren, Allison and Broderic Herrman; and her parents, Mark Williams and Colleen Crowe. She also leaves behind her stepfather, John Greenfield "Papa; her sisters, Melissa "Sease", BreAnn "Shrub" and Bridget; and brothers, Corey and TJ. We can't forget her three beloved pups, Little Girl, Thunder and Bailey; as well as countless friends and members of the Crowe, Williams and Greenfield families.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, July 9, from 3-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Sherry wouldn't want us to stop living our lives to mourn hers. She would want us to celebrate the FABULOUS life she led and always remember…Today's Your Day!
Remembrances in Sherry's name may be made to the Rome Humane Society, 6247 Lamphear Rd., Rome, NY 13440.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.