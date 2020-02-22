Home

Shirlee Pernell

Shirlee Pernell Obituary
Shirlee Pernell 1924 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Shirlee Pernell, born on March 3, 1924, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020.
She was an avid solitaire player, loved old music and watching all the critters in the backyard and preferred tuna fish and hot coffee in the morning.
She is survived by her son, Richard; grandchildren, Krista and Micah; great-greandchildren, Bailey and Colt; daughter, Cicele (Cindy); and a special grandson, Joshua, who helped take care of her.
She was preceded by the love of her life, Murray L. Pernell, J.D., who passed in November of 1955; her brother, B. Lewis Grossman, M.D.; and a sister, Betty Hill; along with many nephews and cousins.
There will not be a service, however, if you would like to acknowledge her, please make a contribution to the Humane Society of your choice.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
