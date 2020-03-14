Home

W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
View Map
Shirley A. Champion


1935 - 2020
Shirley A. Champion Obituary
Shirley A. Champion 1935 - 2020
CLINTON - Shirley A. Champion, 84, of South Street, died on March 9, 2020 at MVHS St. Luke's Campus, New Hartford.
Born on December 19, 1935 in Middleville, Shirley was the only child of the late Wilson and Edith (Bradbury) Hawthorne. She received her education in Middleville and married Ronald Champion in 1955. Shirley was employed as a beautician and operated a family care home for many years. She had a great love for animals, especially her many goats, horses and mules.
Survivors include one son, Richard Champion, of Clinton; a granddaughter, Tara Skinner; and a grandson, Richard Champion, II. She also leaves a special friend, Martin Robinson; and her "adopted daughter", Anne Phillips. Shirley was predeceased by her special friend, Ward Mason.
Deep appreciation is extended to Rose Mary Doane and Sue Lepkowski, for all their assistance and companionship shared with Shirley.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, on Thursday, March 19th at 4:00 p.m. A calling hour will precede the service on Thursday from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
