Shirley A. (Laribee) Humann 1951 - 2020
CLINTON, NY - Shirley A. (Laribee) Humann, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
Born in West Carthage, NY, on January 11, 1951, Shirley (Shirl) was the daughter of the late Earle A. and Dorothy (Jordan) Laribee. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of Utica Free Academy (UFA). Shirley continued her education at MVCC and Utica College. On January 30, 1970, in Barneveld, NY, she married Daniel J. Humann. The couple shared in a union blessed with over fifty years of marriage that was filled with adventures, laughter and an unconditional love that knew no bounds. At one time, Mrs. Humann held a position with the United Health Care Insurance Company, Utica, where she was an Account Representative. For many years, she also worked for American Greetings in Utica and New Hartford.
Shirley willingly dedicated herself to her roles as wife, mother, sister and friend; her own needs were secondary to the needs of others, she tended to her family with love, devotion and respect.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel J. Humann; two sons, Daniel T. Humann, of CO and Lucas J. Humann, of MA; and sister and brother-in-law, Kathy A. and Thomas Lowell, of Utica; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony Laribee, of VA, John and Debbie Laribee, of IN, James and Lynn Laribee, of Deerfield, NY, Patrick Laribee, of VA and Thomas and Denise Laribee, of Floyd, NY. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins; her mother-in-law, Jane Humann, of New Hartford; her in-laws, Raymond and Jane Humann, of Sylvan Beach, NY and Jill and Ronald Polizzi, of Utica; and many special friends in and around the area.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Please consider memorial contributions, in Shirley's memory, to either the American Cancer Society
, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502 or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.