Shirley A. (Bloomer) Pardi 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Shirley A. (Bloomer) Pardi, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community of NY with her loving family by her side.
Born in Anderson, Indiana on April 9, 1938, Shirley was the daughter of the late Harold Bloomer and the late Doris (Niccum) Bloomer Hedrick. She was raised and educated in Anderson, Indiana and came to Utica in her younger life. On September 21, 1957 she married Benny T. Pardi who passing on November 9, 2003. They shared 46 years in a loving union focused on family. Shirley managed her household and cared for her husband and children.
Shirley is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Norman Krause, and Cindy and Daniel Rizzo; her grandchildren, Melissa Krause, and Sarah Rizzo; and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and John Williams, and Diane and Mike Robeton. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Lana and Andy Hendrickson; and her brother, Jerry Robert Bloomer.
The family is grateful to the caring staff of the Masonic Care Community, especially those who work and previously worked at the Tarrytown Household. Special thanks are also extended to Illeana, Ramoo, and Herminia, caretakers who became a part of Shirley's family.
Shirley's family will be holding a private service honoring her life. Inurnment took place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
