Shirley A. Weibel 1926 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Shirley A. Weibel, 93, a resident of the Presbyterian Home for CNY, New Hartford and formerly of Clark Mills, passed away on January 31, 2020 at the nursing home.
Shirley was born in Detroit, MI, on August 7, 1926, the daughter of Gordon and Lillian (Trahan) Rice and received her education in Michigan schools. On September 18, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage with Frederick Weibel, a devoted union of 58 years, until Frederick's death in 2011.
For many years, Shirley was employed with General Electric Company. Shirley was a well-known china painter, Past President of the World Organization of China Painters (WOCP), was an original founder of the Cazenovia Porcelain Art and was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church in Michigan. She will also be remembered for her beautiful penmanship.
Mrs. Weibel is survived by her in-law; and several dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Shirley's Memorial Service on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St.
A special thank you to the staff of the Presbyterian Home, for the wonderful care you provided and love you showed to Shirley.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020