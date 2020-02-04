|
Shirley Anne Abeline 1932 - 2020
ILION - Shirley Anne Abeline, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Katherine Lutheran Home, Clinton. She had the comfort of her daughters at her side.
She was born on April 23, 1932, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late Murrell and Margaret Cooney Furcha. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Herkimer High School with the Class of 1949.
On November 3, 1951, she married Charles A. Abeline in St. Francis DeSales Parish, Herkimer. They shared a loving and devoted marriage of 41 years, until his passing on February 20, 1993. Shirley and Charlie enjoyed camping and in 1985 they founded the Westfalia Wanderers, a nationwide Volkswagen camping organization. She was active with Brownies and Girl Scouting when her daughters were young. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting especially for her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Shirley was a joy to know and made friends easily. Her smile and laughter would light up a room. She was a true friend to many and fond memories of her will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Judith and Kevin McGrellis, of Ilion and Teresa and Gary Carden, of Stittville; eight granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, James Putch, of Ilion; close friends, Anne Schuyler, of Little Falls and Mary Carden, of Whitesboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Putch, on February 22, 2019; a sister, Deanna Campbell; and the many cherished dogs she cared for over the years.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. The Service will follow in the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Sister Mary Jo Tallman will officiate. A spring interment will be in Green Lawn cemetery New Hartford.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Willow Way and Bryant Units of the Lutheran Home and a special thanks to Jamie Riegler, for the tender care and time spent with Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society, Box 73, Mohawk, 13407.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020