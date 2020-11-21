Shirley Brown 1937 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Shirley Brown, 83, passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born on July 12, 1937, in Ilion, to the late Henry George and Ruth Brigham Waghorn and received her education in West Winfield schools, graduating in 1955.
On October 11, 1958, she was united in marriage with George B. Brown in St. Patrick's Church in Clayville, a loving union of 47 years until his death on August 1, 1996.
After her marriage and while working, Shirley furthered her education by taking courses at Herkimer County Community College.
Her working career included employment with Utica Mutual Insurance Company, N.Y. Telephone and prior to her retirement, worked for 26 years at the West Winfield and Mount Markham Central School Business Office.
Her memberships included the Sauquoit Valley Senior Citizens, the Bridgewater Senior Citizens, American Legion Post 231 Ladies Auxiliary where she served as President for two years, American Legion Post 1000 Ladies Auxiliary where she served as Vice President for one year, V.F.W. Post 2338 where she served as Treasurer for two years and the C.S.G.A. Retirees.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie and Michael Adroved and Connie and Keith Kiley; her son and daughter-in-law, George B. "Bart" Jr. and Deborah Brown; her four grandchildren, Christina and Kevin Proctor, Andrea Adroved and Tabitha Bachofer, Tiffany and Jason Garrow and Michael and Heather Schiebel; her great-grandchildren, Riley Proctor, Koen Proctor, Michael Schiebel, Jonathan Schiebel, Matthew Schiebel and Kellan Garrow; and her nephews, Burton and Diborah Seymour and William and Shirley Seymour.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Craig Schiebel; her sister, Thelma Seymour; and her nephew, Delos Seymour, Jr.
Because of the help from her son, Bart, with the repairs and lawn mowing, Shirley was able to remain in the home she and George built for 14 years after his death.
Services and interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville, will be private.
Please consider donations in her memory to Spring Farm Cares, 3364 State Rt. 12, Clinton, NY 13323 (www.springfarmcares.org
).
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.www.smith-funeralhome.com
.