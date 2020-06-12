Shirley D. Karlman Eaton

BINGHAMTON - Shirley D. Karlman Eaton (Pink Lady), 90, of Binghamton, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020.

She was born in Solsville, NY, the tenth of eleven daughters born to Herman and Susan Adams Karlman. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Madison High School. She was a stay-at-home mom and did child daycare/foster care in her home, for many years, before going to work as a banquet waitress for many area hotels, working most recently and the longest period of time at The Holiday Inn Arena. "Shirlea" worked until the age of 86, loving the socialization and hard work that kept her young. She loved anything and everything pink, as can be attested by her home decor. She loved cherubs, her dog, Savanna, shopping till others with her dropped and "stopping for a burger" whenever out and about.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents; seven sisters and their husbands; her husband, Maurice; her son, Gary; her grandson, Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son, Terry; her daughter, Susan; daughter-in-law, Sue; grandchildren, Teresa, Sarah, Joseph, Cameron and Connor; sisters, Isabelle (Penny) Strain, Sylvia Persons and Sally Fairbrother; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her dog, Savanna.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the family's convenience. Pastor Joe Wickman will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Broome County Office for Aging, 60 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.

Arrangements are by the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, Binghamton, NY.



