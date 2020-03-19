|
Shirley J. Skahan 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Shirley J. Skahan, 89, of Whitesboro, NY, passed away on March 18, 2020, at home. She courageously battled cancer multiple times over the last 25 years.
Shirley was born in Norwich, NY, to William and Linnea Jacobsen. She graduated from Barnard College in 1952 and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from SUNY Oneonta. Shirley was an excellent educator. Her career included working with elementary students, high school students and adults.
In 1955, Shirley married James D. Skahan. They had two daughters, Jean and Joan. Joan died from leukemia in 1980 and Jim died in 1988. In 2006, Jean moved back to Whitesboro to care for Shirley. Shirley deeply appreciated the kindnesses from the Skahan/Paino families after both Joan and Jim's deaths.
Jean and the extended family extend heartfelt thanks to the compassionate and talented medical professionals and staff who treated Shirley all these years: Dr. Gordon Fung, Dr. Atul Butala, Dr. Emile Wassel, Dr. Alicia De Traglia and Dr. Antonovich. Special thanks to the tremendous nurses at the Infusion Center at Faxton and on the sixth floor at St. Luke's.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jean; dear friends, Emily and Ehser Kanyaw; and many cherished cousins. Special thanks to Shirley Miller, a wonderful caregiver and neighbors Frank and Eileen Nelson.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Norwich, NY.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro.
