Shirley J. Tallman 1927 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Shirley J. Tallman, 93, a resident of the Sitrin Health Care Center and formerly of New Hartford, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the home with her family by her side.
Shirley was born on April 21, 1927, in Utica, NY, the daughter of William and Mildred (Schreppel) Gerling. She was raised and educated locally, graduating from Utica Free Academy. On April 17, 1947, Shirley married William R. Tallman, sharing a union of 47 years before his passing in 1994. She had been employed with St. Elizabeth Hospital, Utica.
Shirley had been an active member and former officer of the AARP, an active member of the UFA Alumni Association and a member of the Whitestown American Legion Post 1113 Ladies Auxiliary. She took great pride volunteering at Faxton Hospital and also volunteered at the Stanley Performing Arts Center. In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed camping with her family and in later years, she enjoyed travelling worldwide. She also enjoyed knitting, reading and gardening. Shirley loved her time spent with her family, cherishing her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and David Kelsey, Clinton, Sandra and Jerome Getter, Clinton and Robin and Richard Gotie, Sauquoit; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Stephen and Kathleen Tallman, Fayetteville, Timothy and Cheryllyn Tallman, New Hartford and Kenneth Tallman, Sauquoit; fifteen grandchildren, Jonathan (and Ellen) Kelsey, Erin McBride, Sarah Kelsey, Nicholas Getter, Benjamin Getter, Danielle (and Jason) Wallace, Stephanie Tallman, Amanda (and James) Doxtator, Brenton (and Amanda) Gotie, Gregory (and Valerie) Gotie, Jason (and Liz) Tallman, Cale (and Margaret) Tallman, Ian (and Brenda) Tallman, Elizabeth Tallman and Ashleigh Tallman; as well as nineteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Michael Gerling, Florida; and her Goddaughter, Vanessa Sowich, New Hartford.
Besides her husband, Shirley was predeceased by a brother, William Gerling.
Mrs. Tallman's funeral will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park, Kirkland. Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Those wishing may donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Shirley's memory.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Sitrin Health Care Center, especially the Hawthorne House, for the care and compassion shown to Shirley and her family during her stay.
