Shirley J. Waterbury 1935 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Shirley J. Waterbury, 85, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully, November 17, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center.
Shirley was born, May 20, 1935, in Anniston, AL, the daughter of James and Florence Daniel Cannon.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Waterbury, Sr., whom she married on March 14, 1955, in Georgia. He died July 5, 1990.
Shirley worked as a Crew Chief at McDonald's, New Hartford, for many years.
Shirley was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was also a member and Past Matron of Temple Chapter #300, O.E.S., currently Valley Star Chapter #217, where she served as the Grand Representative to Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island, as well as the Grand Representative to the state of Maryland. She was an active member of the Whitestown Seniors, Clinton Road Seniors, Whitestown American Legion Post #1113 Auxiliary and a lifetime member of VFW Post #7393 Auxiliary. She was also a former member of Uarda Temple Daughters of the Nile.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Eugene, Jr. and Barbara Waterbury, of Hurley, NY and James and Annette Waterbury, of Clifton Park, NY; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Gara Cannon, of Simpsonville, SC; her sister-in-law, Shirley Morrison, of New Hartford, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to the staffs of the Eastern Star Home and the Siegenthaler Center for the exceptional care they provided Shirley.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills. There are no calling hours. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care for the Siegenthaler Center, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
