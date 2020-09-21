Shirley M. Barrett 1929 - 2020
SAUQUOIT, NY - Shirley M. Barrett, 91, of Sauquoit, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with her daughter, Laurie, by her side, at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Litchfield.
She was born on April 29, 1929, in Schuyler, NY, a daughter of the late Leroy and Ada Mae (Ladd) Knapp. She was a graduate of Proctor High School.
On May 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Barrett. A blessed union of 63 years, Mr. Barrett passed away on May 6, 2011.
She was a devoted member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 217 for 61 years.
Shirley was a loving and caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She devoted her life to raising and caring for her family. She also supported her husband's Rodeo business, working tirelessly behind the scenes to be sure everything always ran perfectly. She, along with her husband, enjoyed wintering in Labelle, FL since 1956.
She is survived by her children, Sharon and Dale Connor, Linda Tinker and Tom Tucci, Dickie and Skeet Barrett and Laurie and Bill Wheelock; seven grandchildren, Colleen Sisson and Paul Sixt, Dusty and Jenny Barrett, Todd and Heather Tinker, Travis Tinker, Amy Wheelock, Justin and Courtney Wheelock and Billy and Nikiya Wheelock; also nine great-grandchildren, Kylie, Maddie, Gracie, Natalie, Bentley, Carrie, Owen, Ellie and Madelynn; and one great-great-grandson, Levi. She leaves two brothers, Harold and Tommy Knapp; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Sally Fagle; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Knapp and Shirley Knapp; a son-in-law, Mike Tinker; and a special friend, Ann Murphy.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice & Palliative Care for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Shirley during her illness.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. The Eastern Star will have a ritualistic service on Wednesday evening at the funeral home at 6:45 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Norwich Corners Cemetery, Sauquoit. In accordance with New York State and CDC Regulations, we ask please for your patience when calling to support the Barrett Family; we will allow 10 people in as 10 exit, face coverings must be worn, social distancing will be observed and contact tracing will be implemented.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
