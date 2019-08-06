|
Shirley M. (Streed) Fero 1931 - 2019
SCHUYLER, NY - Shirley M. (Streed) Fero, age 88, of Schuyler, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, with her family at her side, at The Pines at Utica Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she had been a resident.
She was born in Fort Plain, NY, on June 14, 1931, a daughter of the late Perry R. and Lula (Frederick) Streed. Shirley was raised and educated in Fort Plain, NY, where she graduated from Fort Plain High School. At one time, she had been wed to Charles "Skip" Fero.
Mrs. Fero retired from the General Electric Company, in Utica, after over thirty years of loyal service.
Surviving are her beloved children, John Fero and his wife, Wendy Ellis-Fero, of Ohio, NY, David Fero, of Whitesboro, NY, Jill Dodge and her companion, James Harrer, both of Schuyler, Brian and Mary Fero, of Camden, NY and Paul Fero and his companion, Catherine DelTufo, both of Big Indian, NY; grandchildren, Julie and Kenneth Clarke, Melissa and Ilmars Hogan, Austin Fero and his companion, Kelly Dove, Chad Fero, Charlie and Jennifer Dodge, Craig and Melissa Dodge, Jessica Fero, Stacey Fero, Laurel DelTufo, and Nelson DelTufo; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Martha Streed, of Chicago, IL and Donald and Brenda Streed, of Saratoga, NY; and a sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Lee Saffard, of St. Johnsville, NY. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, cousins and her son-in-law, Ronald Dodge, of Schuyler. She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Keith Handy.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service and Celebration of Life on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at West Schuyler United Methodist Church, 297 Wood Lane, Utica, NY 13502.
