Shirley M. Kahler 1925 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Shirley M. Kahler, 93, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

She was born on November 14, 1925, in Utica, a daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (Keough) Conniff. She was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and Utica College. On June 18, 1949, she was united in marriage to William E. Kahler, Jr., a blessed union of 56 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Kahler passed away on January 20, 2006.

While raising four boys, Shirley attended college and obtained a Master's Degree and a Teaching Certificate. Her first job was teaching Kindergarten at St. Patrick's School in Utica. She later accepted a position with the Utica School System at Kernan School in Utica, where she remained for many years until her retirement. Shirley was a very giving person; when her students came to school hungry, she fed them. If her students had no school supplies, she bought them supplies. She had a trunk full of winter clothes for those children who could not afford coats, mittens or boots. Her heart had no limits.

Mom was a deeply religious and a very devout Catholic. She was a member of the former St. Patrick Church and later of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. When one of her boys brought a girl home for her to meet her first question would always be "What church do you go to dear?" If the girl replied she was Roman Catholic, Mom's smile would light up the room. We remember her advice to us. "Don't date anyone you wouldn't marry". That advice served her sons well later in life when they came to understand it.

She is survived by her four sons, William E. Kahler, III, and his wife, Mary Anne, of Oriskany, Mark A. Kahler, of Whitesboro, Blair M. Kahler and his wife, Karen, of Marcy, and Paul F. Kahler, of Utica. She leaves her grandchildren, Aaron (Sharon) Kahler, Megan Kahler, Lindsey (Daniel) Bolen, William IV (Samantha) Kahler, Sarah (Robert) Kapala, John Kahler, Liam Kahler and Blair Kahler, Jr.; also several great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Jack Conniff.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Behr's Home Care, especially Michelle Borsellino, Nancy, Lynne and Candace, and Hospice & Palliative Care for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Shirley during her illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St. in Whitesboro, and at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church in Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019