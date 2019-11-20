|
Shirley M. Knapp 1933 - 2019
HERKIMER - Shirley M. Knapp, age 86, beloved wife of Harold L. Knapp, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica.
She was raised in Utica and graduated from Utica Free Academy. For 28 years, she worked as a constituent worker for Senator James Donovan, Senator William Sears and Senator James Seward, for seventeen years, Schuyler Town Clerk and eleven years for the Herkimer County Clerk, Sylvia Rowan.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Harold; three sons, Erick Knapp and wife, Deborah, of Forrestport, David Knapp, of Big Fork, MT and John Knapp and wife, Lori, of Frankfort; one daughter, Elizabeth Lepper and husband, David, of Syracuse; two brothers, James Rook, of FL and Elmer Rook and wife, Barbara, of Elmira; two sisters, Mary Talerico, of Columbus, OH and Margaret Smith, of New Hartford; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Frazier Rook; and daughter, Judith Ann Knapp.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Knapp will be held on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the Mohawk Reformed Church. The Reverend Brian Engel, Pastor, will officiate. Immediately after the service, everyone is invited downstairs to the church Fellowship Hall where a Celebration of Life will take place.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Folts Brook, 104 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY 13350. Envelopes will be available at the church service. Please plant a red Gerbera daisy in her memory next spring.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019