Shirley Mae (Farnam) Rankins
WEST WINFIELD - Shirley Mae (Farnam) Rankins, 89, of 348 North Street, West Winfield and a former Canastota resident, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Utica.
She married George E. Rankins on July 23, 1960, in the Canastota Methodist Church. George passed away on February 27, 2007.
Surviving are a daughter and a son-in-law, Sharon Rankins-Burd and Bill Burd, of West Winfield; stepson and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Jean Rankins, of Cazenovia; stepdaughter, Gail (Rankins) Emmons, of Chittenango; granddaughter, Margot Rankins-Burd, of Clinton; four step-grandsons, Michael Emmons, of Minoa, Thomas G. Rankins, Jr., of Georgia, Christopher Rankins, of Oneida and Jason Tichko, of Oneida; step-great-grandson, Devyn Tichko; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. Carol Jubenville will officiate. Burial will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In her memory contributions may be made to Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019