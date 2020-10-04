Shirley May Pickard 1926 - 2020
MADISON, NY - Shirley May Pickard, 94, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020.
She was born in Rochester, NY, on March 14, 1926, a daughter of Louis and Elizabeth Laux. She was a graduate of Rochester High School and at a class reunion, she met Charles B. Pickard. They shared a very happy marriage of over 43 years.
Shirley worked at Eastman Kodak for 32 years in the dark room developing film. Following retirement, the couple lived in Deerfield Beach, FL, where she worked for the Meadows of Crystal Lakes for 30 years. The love of her life passed away on November 8, 1995. Shirley moved to Madison, NY, in 2010, loved her new home and her favorite visitors were Ben and Jerry, the two dogs. She enjoyed looking out her back window watching the three horses every day.
She leaves several nieces, nephews and good friends.
Shirley has been a resident of the Oneida Health Extended Care and the family would like to thank all the staff for the wonderful care shown to her before and during her passing.
