Shirley Nester Hooson 1932 - 2019
CLINTON - "Like humming birds, with the magical whispering of their wings, there is something in our soul that wants to hover at beautiful moments in our lives, making them freeze in time. There is something in us that wants to fly backwards and savor once more the beautiful past".
I said goodbye to my loved ones on Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Abraham House, having savored memories of my past.
I was born on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1932, daughter of Margaret Hebert Nester and Daniel Nester, Clinton. I am a member of St. Mary's Church and its Prayer Line. I graduated, Class of 1950, from Clinton Central School. On February 16, 1952, I married Bill Hooson at St. Mary's Church. We enjoyed 51 years until Bill's passing in 2003.
I was employed at Hogan's Confectionary for four years of high school, the Savings Bank of Utica, Dr. Roger Moore's, E. Cramer Fashion, Adult Ed Programs - Clinton and New York Mills, Patrick O'Connor's Alexander Hamilton Inn, Helen Sarandrea's PT and Owens-Pavlot & Rogers. The friends I met along life's path helped me appreciate the journey.
I have been a member of Skenandoa Club's 18 Hole Ladies Golf, Utica Womens' 18 Hole Golf, the Clark Mills and Clinton Historical Societies, a member of the Friends Board, Kirkland Town Library and its Board of Trustees and a Hospice volunteer.
I leave my beloved children and grandchildren, Debbie O'Dell, NE, David and Jan Hooson, AZ and Donna Hooson, Clinton; grandchildren, Heather and Ed Martin, KY, Sam O'Dell, IL, Jesse and Allison O'Dell, NE, Allie Hooson, CO, Lara Livia, CA and Jack Hooson, MT; my brother, Jack Nester and Sherri, Clinton; and great-grandson, Christian Queen. I have been blessed with my extended family of nieces, nephews and many loyal friends. I was predeceased by my sister, Mary Jane Melie and her husband, Frank; and my grandson, Will Hooson Coleman.
You are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton and Mass at St. Mary's Church, Clinton at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kirkland Town Library, the Clark Mills Historical Society, William Hooson Coleman Scholarship or The Abraham House.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019