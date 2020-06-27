Shirley R. Klossner 1931 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT - Shirley Richards Klossner, 89, known as "Grandma" to many, entered into rest peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Pines, Utica.
She was born on April 25, 1931, in Deerfield, NY, a daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Forbes) Richards. She was raised in North Gage, Poland and eventually moved to Holland Patent in 1944. As a teenager during WW II, Shirley was an observer, where she watched for types of enemy planes and the number of engines and was to call in any sighting from a location above the North Gage Cemetery.
She graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1948, she continued her education and graduated from the Excelsior School of Business in 1949. She was united in marriage to Arnold Klossner on August 5, 1949. They first moved to East Aurora, NY, where Shirley was employed with Fisher Price. They later moved back to Holland Patent in 1951 to work the farm of Arnold's parents. They later went on to operate their own farm in Holland Patent for 15 years.
Shirley was employed, at one time, with Marcy State Hospital from 1951 to 1953 and later with Marcy and Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Centers as a therapy aide from 1966 to 1989, retiring after 25 years of dedicated service. She also sold Avon Products for 33 years from 1980 to 2013.
Shirley's travel took her to Alaska, Switzerland and much of the United States. She kept things simple and basic and spent much of her time helping others. She was a staunch supporter of the Military. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and old television shows.
Shirley was a member of the Mappa Chapter Eastern Star, the South Trenton Grange and the Upton Memorial VFW Auxiliary, Stittville.
She is survived by her son, John (Joyce) Klossner; daughters, Bonnie Klossner and Connie (Joel) Burgess; grandchildren, Jennifer Burretto, Christopher Klossner, Joshua Klossner, Brandon Klossner, Hannah Burgess and Savanah Burgess; and her great-grandsons, William and John Burretto. Shirley was predeceased by a brother, Harold (Dean) Richards, in 1986; and her husband, Arnold Klossner, in 1974.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent, with Pastor Sue Solomen officiating. Interment will be in Olden Barneveld Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the Holland Patent Fire Dept., 9531 Center St., Holland Patent, NY 13354 or the Prospect Volunteer Ambulance, 915 Trenton Falls St., Prospect, NY 13435.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.