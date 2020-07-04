1/1
Shirley Rae Bernard
1936 - 2020
LAKE PLACID - Shirley Rae (Grossmeyer Bara) Bernard, of Lake Placid, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, March 19, 2020.
Shirley was born in Utica, NY, on July 9, 1936. She was the daughter of Theodore and Isabelle Grossmeyer. Shirley was an elementary school teacher and principal.
Shirley was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Lake Placid, FL. She was a lay reader and a lay Eucharistic Minister. Shirley loved reading, teaching others to read and participating as a lay leader at her church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bernard; her former husband, Edward Bara; her sister, Jeanette Wilcox; and her son, Thomas Bara.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Anne (Jeffrey) Rapp, Susan (Steven) Woulfe and Cathy (Kenny) Winfrey; her grandchildren, Andrew (Becca) Rapp, David Rapp, Valerie Woulfe and Jake Winfrey; and her sister, Ruth (Joede) Shelton.
The funeral service, followed by the burial, will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Lake Placid, FL, on Saturday, July 18th at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the hospice that cared for Shirley at Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, FL 863-465-9997.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home
404 Plaza Avenue
Lake Placid, FL 33852
(863) 465-9997
