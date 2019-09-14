|
|
Shirley Schwarz Dodge
BLUFFTON, SC - Shirley Dodge went to be with her Lord on September 1, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born in Utica, the daughter of Floyd and Jessie Smith Schwarz. She moved to West Schuyler as an infant. She attended Schuyler Schoolhouse # 5 and graduated from Proctor High School in 1946. She was a licensed beautician, opening a beauty salon in her home and operating it for over 30 years.
On December 11, 1954, she married Donald M. Dodge, a wonderful and loving marriage lasting 47 years, until Donald's death in 2002. She was a member of the West Schuyler United Methodist Church and UMW. She was a 70 year member of Eastern Star, the Evening Star Valley Chapter. Shirley's kindness and love for everyone is truly a trait for which she will be remembered. She enjoyed traveling, camping with her family and attending the Schwarz family reunions in Fort Plain and volunteering to help where ever she was needed.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Robert A. Schwarz and his wife, Helen Schwarz; and many Dodge brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard Lesniak, Bluffton, SC); daughter, Joan McIntyre, New Hartford; and son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Denise Dodge, Lexington, SC. She had seven grandchildren that she cherished, Darcie Lesniak (Brian Lynch), Alyssa Humphries (Randall), Lindsay McIntyre, Adrienne Dodge (Kyle Roberts), Carolyn Lesniak, Kyle McIntyre (Melissa Dauth) and Aaron Dodge (Olivia Huckabee). Shirley had five great-grandchildren, whom she loved to spend time with, Bryson, Alaina, Cassidy and Taylor Harry and Emerson Harris. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Dodge; many dear nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at 12 noon at the West Schuyler United Methodist Church on Woods Rd., Schuyler, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Interment will be at the West Schuyler Cemetery on Newport Road at 10:00 a.m. Friends may greet the family at 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Schuyler United Methodist Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019