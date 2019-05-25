|
|
Shirley Thorp 1923 - 2019
FORESTPORT - Shirley M. (Weston) Thorp, age 95, passed away at her daughter's home in El Sobrante, California, on March 21, 2019.
For many years, Mrs. Thorp had resided in Forestport, NY.
Shirley was born in Utica, on August 22, 1923, a daughter of Harry and Alice Weston. She graduated from Whitesboro High School, Class of 1941 and worked at Rome Air Base during World War II.
In the mid 1940's, Shirley married Joseph Heim, a union that produced three daughters, Gretchen (Maine), Phylly (Smith) and Susan (Smith). For over thirty years, Shirley worked at Waterville Knitting Mill in Waterville. Shirley married Harry Thorp in 1970. They lived in Waterville, Bridgewater and later moved to Forestport, where they owned, operated and raced sled dogs under the name of "Beaver Creek Kennels". With friends, they formed the Mohawk Valley Sled Dog Club.
Shirley lived her life fearlessly. With her great inner strength, humor, sense of adventure and talents, she was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was "famous" for making clothes for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, pies, Christmas fruitcake, pot roast, chocolate cake, hand hooked rugs and knitted sweaters. She made homemade Christmas gifts all year long for her beloved family. Her family called her "Shirley Appleseed", because she started out with three girls, and with time, had five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley also leaves a brother, Harry Weston, of Cortland; a very special friend and caregiver, Ed (and Kathy) Gomolka; and a special son-in-law, Dennis (and Maria) Thorp.
A Requiem Eucharist will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 12 Noon, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Schuyler St., Boonville, where Rev. Mother Linda Logan, Rector, will officiate and where a luncheon will follow the Eucharist. Calling hours are Tuesday, June 18, from 10:00-11:30 AM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville. Interment will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stevens Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 or to Trinity Episcopal Church, 121 Ford St., Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to June 16, 2019