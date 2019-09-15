|
Shirley (Williams) Vivenzo 1941 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Shirley (Williams) Vivenzo, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in Utica on March 28, 1941, Shirley was the daughter of the late Donald and Florence (Joslin) Williams. She was also blessed with a loving step-father, the late Albert Rinehard. Raised and educated in Utica, she was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1959. On July 6, 1963 she married Guy F. Vivenzo with whom she shared 61 years in a loving, inseparable union blessed with beautiful memories.
At one time, Shirley held a position with Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for over 28 years retiring as a Collection Manager. Although she was a woman of few words, her fortitude of character, and great faith spoke volumes. As a spouse, she was sensitive, caring, and kind. She loved her family and was dedicated to their needs. She was always impeccably attired, and held a sweet demeanor and a soft heart. She loved to keep her family close to her because being near them made her life complete. When she walked into a room, her radiance brought light and elegance with her. A member of Redeemer Church, Shirley was deeply religious and faithful to the Lord.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Guy F. Vivenzo; her daughters and son-in-law, Mary M. Vivenzo and fiancé Michael Pagan, and Terese M. and Clifford Loncar; and her grandchildren, Sophia Loncar, and Anna Loncar. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Geraldine Robilotto, and Ann Scheuer; and many special friends. She was predeceased by her sister and brothers-in-law, Donna and James Weeks, and Tom Scheuer; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald P. "Jerry" and Mary Vivenzo; and her in-laws, Dominick Robilotto, Margaret and Sam Bosco, and Eleanor A. and Peter M. Acquaviva.
The family is grateful to all of Shirley and Guy's friends who were there for them and offered their loving support.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Shirley's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday evening at 7:00 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019