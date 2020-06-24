Silvio "Steve" Marcantonio 1923 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Silvio "Steve" Marcantonio, 97, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Lutheran Home, Clinton.
Born in Utica on April 23, 1923, Steve was the son of the late Rocco and Elvira (Colacicco) Marcantonio. He was raised and educated locally.
A proud veteran of World War II, he served his country courageously as a gunner in the 418th Night Fighter squadron in the Pacific theater. He was injured during his initial deployment. He again answered his country's call serving in the Korean conflict as a survival trainer for pilot's from 1951-1953.
On October 2, 1954, he married the former Angela Gottuso, with whom he was married until her passing in 2003. Steve worked for over 30 years at Griffiss Air Base until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman with a great love for the Adirondack Mountains.
Steve is survived by a nephew, Brian L. Marcantonio, of Frankfort and his children, Gina Marcantonio-Educate, of Clinton and Brian L. Marcantonio, Jr., of New Hartford. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Mrs. Rose Marcantonio, of Utica.
He was predeceased by his wife, Angela L. Marcantonio; his sisters, Ms. Olivia Marcantonio and Mrs. Matilda DeGironimo; and his brothers, Livio (Lee) Marcantonio and Ernest Marcantonio, all of Utica.
The family is grateful to the staff of the Mapleview Unit of the Katherine Luther Healthcare for the excellent and compassionate care shown to Silvio during his stay there.
Silvio's family will honor him privately with a Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors and interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.